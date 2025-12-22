Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.

Instructors

Access options

Find out how you can access our eTextbooks and courseware through individual and institutional solutions.

Individual access

Individual customers can purchase lifetime access to single eTextbooks or print copies of our textbooks by searching for a title and choosing from the purchase options on the book page.

Our textbooks are also available to purchase at a range of bookstores and online retailers.

Individuals at institutions that subscribe to our eTextbook Collection can access the paid-for content directly via the Cambridge Aspire website through Shibboleth or Athens. By creating a personal account, you can tailor the experience and unlock functionality that allows you to annotate and bookmark content, as well as read material offline.

a rustic desk in a contemporary room with an sofa, plant and desk lamp. A student sits at the desk working on an orange laptop.
a rustic desk in a contemporary room with an sofa, plant and desk lamp. A student sits at the desk working on an orange laptop.

Individual customers can purchase lifetime access to single eTextbooks or print copies of our textbooks by searching for a title and choosing from the purchase options on the book page.

Our textbooks are also available to purchase at a range of bookstores and online retailers.

Individuals at institutions that subscribe to our eTextbook Collection can access the paid-for content directly via the Cambridge Aspire website through Shibboleth or Athens. By creating a personal account, you can tailor the experience and unlock functionality that allows you to annotate and bookmark content, as well as read material offline.

Login/Register

Find out more about the benefits of registration, and how to login.

Learn more

Login/Register

Find out more about the benefits of registration, and how to login.

Learn more

Login/Register

Find out more about the benefits of registration, and how to login.

Learn more

Login/Register

Find out more about the benefits of registration, and how to login.

Learn more

Institutions

eTextbook collections

Ranging from the entire library to subject collections and individual titles, eTextbook Collections are available for access by institutional and university libraries on a subscription basis via the Cambridge Aspire website.

Digital textbook partners

Cambridge textbooks are available through our digital textbook partners, including:

  • VitalSource
  • RedShelf
  • Kortext
  • Perusall
  • Unizin
  • CEI

Please note: these third-party websites do not operate in all countries, and local pricing may not be available.

Digital access programs (Americas only)

We are proud to participate in equitable and inclusive access digital programs supported by institutions and campus bookstores in the Americas. Please contact your campus bookstore to discuss inclusive access and discount programs available at your institution.

Please contact our sales team for further information.

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more

Accessibility

Find out about how we help people across the world unlock their potential and our continuous improvement to make our content and website accessible and inclusive.

Learn more

Accessibility

Find out about how we help people across the world unlock their potential and our continuous improvement to make our content and website accessible and inclusive.

Learn more

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Textbook eCollections title lists

Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available, find out more and view our Textbook eCollections title lists.

Learn more

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more

Institutional access - FAQs

Browse our frequently asked questions to find out how you can get institutional access to our content.

Learn more

Accessibility

Find out about how we help people across the world unlock their potential and our continuous improvement to make our content and website accessible and inclusive.

Learn more

Accessibility

Find out about how we help people across the world unlock their potential and our continuous improvement to make our content and website accessible and inclusive.

Learn more

Next steps

Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More
Contact your Sales Rep
If you are an instructor or their representative and you have more questions, find a sales contact in your country/region using our contact my rep tool
Learn More
FAQs
Get help with common questions about Cambridge Aspire, textbooks and courseware from our Help Centre
Learn More
Technical support
Visit our knowledge bases and contact our Technical Support team for direct help and support with any technical issues or questions you may have
Learn More