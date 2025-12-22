eTextbook collections

Ranging from the entire library to subject collections and individual titles, eTextbook Collections are available for access by institutional and university libraries on a subscription basis via the Cambridge Aspire website.

Digital textbook partners

Cambridge textbooks are available through our digital textbook partners, including:

VitalSource

RedShelf

Kortext

Perusall

Unizin

CEI

Please note: these third-party websites do not operate in all countries, and local pricing may not be available.

Digital access programs (Americas only)

We are proud to participate in equitable and inclusive access digital programs supported by institutions and campus bookstores in the Americas. Please contact your campus bookstore to discuss inclusive access and discount programs available at your institution.

Please contact our sales team for further information.