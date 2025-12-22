Skip to main content Accessibility help
If you would like to purchase institutional access to content hosted on the Cambridge Aspire website please contact your rep for further assistance.

If you have an enquiry about an order you have placed for a physical or digital textbook please contact us below:

The Americas
customer_services@cambridge.org  | +1 845 353 7500
Office opening hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm

United Kingdom and the rest of the world
directcs@cambridge.org  | +44 (0)1223 326070
Office opening hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm

Postal addresses

The Americas
Cambridge University Press
One Liberty Plaza
20th Floor
New York, NY 10006
USA

United Kingdom and Rest of World
Cambridge University Press
University Printing House
Shaftesbury Road
Cambridge
CB2 8BS
UK