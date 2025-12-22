Skip to main content Accessibility help
Students

About our textbooks

Our range is exceptional in its depth and breadth with over 1400 online textbooks, and more in print. Our content comes from leading researchers and experts, so you can trust that they support what you're studying.

We offer individual access options and flexible ways to get the resources you need in a way that fits your budget.

How to access

Find out which access options are available to students for our range of eTextbook and Courseware solutions.

Resources

Curated supplementary materials accompany many of our textbooks, enhancing your learning experience through multimedia content and assessment materials.

Resources for students are unlocked and can be downloaded from the Resources area on the book page. These can include a variety of materials, such as:

  • Case studies
  • Video
  • Audio
  • Practice questions/test banks
  • Coding exercises
  • Further reading lists
  • Glossaries
  • Online essays
  • Illustrations and maps

a classroom, in the foreground two students consult a laptop screen. A digital tablet lays on the table.

Textbook resources

Find out more about supplementary materials including where to find them and what features are available in our dedicated resources area.

eTextbooks

Cambridge eTextbooks are designed with accessibility in mind.

The Cambridge eReader (Spiral) allows you to read on or offline, and our read aloud function enables you to engage with content in the medium that best supports your studies.

If you have access to an eTextbook via your library, you will be able to read online and use the text-to-speech functionality. To access additional features, including bookmarking, annotating and printing, log in or register for a user account.

Please find additional help and information about our eTextbooks below.

a close-up of a silver aluminium computer with black keys resting on a student's lap. Two hands type on the keyboard.

How to read our digital textbooks

Our eReader, Cambridge Spiral, is available as a web, desktop and mobile application to enable you to download and read our textbooks while away from your institution’s campus or when you wish to be offline.

Get even more with Cambridge Aspire

In addition to digital eTextbooks, students with digital access through their educational institutions can also qualify for a discount on print editions.

