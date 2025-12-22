We build close relationships with our authors, combining your academic expertise with carefully designed digital resources to enhance teaching and learning. Our range is exceptional in its depth and breadth. We offer textbooks in each subject area with easy access to wider research content.

As a university press we’re focused on making high-quality learning accessible to as many learners as possible.

Our textbooks are normally available in print, since the demand for print books among students remains significant.

Our textbooks are produced for popular third-party formats and platforms (where we have agreed digital rights and permissions with authors), as well as on the Cambridge Aspire website.