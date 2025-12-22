Reading textbooks online and offline
When you have access to a textbook, you can read in any web browser on a desktop or laptop computer by clicking on the Read Online button. This will open the ereader in a new reader. To access customisable features such as offline/mobile reading, adding annotations, adding bookmarking and printing/copying you will need to register and login to a free account.
Use the 'Add to Offline Bookshelf' button to make the title available in your mobile application.
See our FAQs for further information or reach out to our support teams.
Cambridge Spiral mobile applications
You can use Cambridge Spiral in your web browser right now. Mobile and tablet versions of the app are available to download from Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Cambridge Spiral supports the last 3 versions of Android and IOS operating systems.
Cambridge Spiral for Google Play Store
Cambridge Spiral for iOS (Apple iPhone and iPad)
Cambridge Spiral desktop applications
You can use Cambridge Spiral in your web browser right now. Desktop versions are also available to download for Windows and Mac. Cambridge Spiral supports Windows 10/11 and the last 3 versions of MacOS.
Cambridge Spiral for MAC
Further information and help
Cambridge Spiral eReader
Get even more with Cambridge Aspire
In addition to digital eTextbooks, students with digital access through their educational institutions can also qualify for a discount on print editions.
MyBook discount offer
