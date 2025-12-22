Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.

Students

Reading textbooks online and offline

When you have access to a textbook, you can read in any web browser on a desktop or laptop computer by clicking on the Read Online button. This will open the ereader in a new reader. To access customisable features such as offline/mobile reading, adding annotations, adding bookmarking and printing/copying you will need to register and login to a free account.

Use the 'Add to Offline Bookshelf' button to make the title available in your mobile application.

See our FAQs for further information or reach out to our support teams.

Cambridge Spiral mobile applications

You can use Cambridge Spiral in your web browser right now. Mobile and tablet versions of the app are available to download from Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Cambridge Spiral supports the last 3 versions of Android and IOS operating systems.

Cambridge Spiral for Google Play Store

A link for the Google Play Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for Google Play Store

A link for the Google Play Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for iOS (Apple iPhone and iPad)

A link for the Apple App Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for iOS (Apple iPhone and iPad)

A link for the Apple App Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for Google Play Store

A link for the Google Play Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for Google Play Store

A link for the Google Play Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for iOS (Apple iPhone and iPad)

A link for the Apple App Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for iOS (Apple iPhone and iPad)

A link for the Apple App Store version of Cambridge Spiral eReader version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral desktop applications

You can use Cambridge Spiral in your web browser right now. Desktop versions are also available to download for Windows and Mac. Cambridge Spiral supports Windows 10/11 and the last 3 versions of MacOS.

Cambridge Spiral for MAC

A download link for the MAC desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for MAC

A download link for the MAC desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for Windows

A download link for the Windows desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for Windows

A download link for the Windows desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for MAC

A download link for the MAC desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for MAC

A download link for the MAC desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for Windows

A download link for the Windows desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Cambridge Spiral for Windows

A download link for the Windows desktop version of Cambridge Spiral eReader for viewing Higher Education from Cambridge University Press Textbooks

Learn more

Further information and help

A logo image for the Cambridge Spiral textbook eReader.

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more
A logo image for the Cambridge Spiral textbook eReader.

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more
A group of four students sitting on steps on campus. One student has a laptop open and is showing the screen to the student sitting next to them.

Student help and FAQs

Our FAQ pages are designed to provide you with answers to common questions you may have about our textbooks and website.

Learn more
A group of four students sitting on steps on campus. One student has a laptop open and is showing the screen to the student sitting next to them.

Student help and FAQs

Our FAQ pages are designed to provide you with answers to common questions you may have about our textbooks and website.

Learn more
Three people viewed from above talking. One holding a mobile phone. They are standing in a large room with tiled floor.

Contact our support team

Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.

Learn more
Three people viewed from above talking. One holding a mobile phone. They are standing in a large room with tiled floor.

Contact our support team

Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.

Learn more
A logo image for the Cambridge Spiral textbook eReader.

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more
A logo image for the Cambridge Spiral textbook eReader.

Cambridge Spiral eReader

Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.

Learn more
A group of four students sitting on steps on campus. One student has a laptop open and is showing the screen to the student sitting next to them.

Student help and FAQs

Our FAQ pages are designed to provide you with answers to common questions you may have about our textbooks and website.

Learn more
A group of four students sitting on steps on campus. One student has a laptop open and is showing the screen to the student sitting next to them.

Student help and FAQs

Our FAQ pages are designed to provide you with answers to common questions you may have about our textbooks and website.

Learn more
Three people viewed from above talking. One holding a mobile phone. They are standing in a large room with tiled floor.

Contact our support team

Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.

Learn more
Three people viewed from above talking. One holding a mobile phone. They are standing in a large room with tiled floor.

Contact our support team

Contact our support teams and we'll be happy to help resolve any questions or issues you may have.

Learn more

Get even more with Cambridge Aspire

In addition to digital eTextbooks, students with digital access through their educational institutions can also qualify for a discount on print editions.

Four students walking and talking together on campus.

MyBook discount offer

Find out how students can get a discount on print editions of titles available through their institution's digital subscription.

Learn more
Four students walking and talking together on campus.

MyBook discount offer

Find out how students can get a discount on print editions of titles available through their institution's digital subscription.

Learn more
Four students walking and talking together on campus.

MyBook discount offer

Find out how students can get a discount on print editions of titles available through their institution's digital subscription.

Learn more
Four students walking and talking together on campus.

MyBook discount offer

Find out how students can get a discount on print editions of titles available through their institution's digital subscription.

Learn more