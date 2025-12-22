Contact our support team
Help centre
Cambridge Aspire FAQs
Get expert help with your Cambridge Aspire textbooks. Explore our FAQs and most popular articles at our technical support help centre.Learn more
Cambridge Aspire FAQs
Get expert help with your Cambridge Aspire textbooks. Explore our FAQs and most popular articles at our technical support help centre.Learn more
Submit Cambridge Aspire website diagnostics form
Get assistance from our technical support team by filling out a short diagnostics form so that we can get you assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
Submit Cambridge Aspire website diagnostics form
Get assistance from our technical support team by filling out a short diagnostics form so that we can get you assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
Contact Us
Find useful contact information for customer services, sales and other departments at our help centre.Learn more
Contact Us
Find useful contact information for customer services, sales and other departments at our help centre.Learn more
Cambridge Aspire FAQs
Get expert help with your Cambridge Aspire textbooks. Explore our FAQs and most popular articles at our technical support help centre.Learn more
Cambridge Aspire FAQs
Get expert help with your Cambridge Aspire textbooks. Explore our FAQs and most popular articles at our technical support help centre.Learn more
Submit Cambridge Aspire website diagnostics form
Get assistance from our technical support team by filling out a short diagnostics form so that we can get you assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
Submit Cambridge Aspire website diagnostics form
Get assistance from our technical support team by filling out a short diagnostics form so that we can get you assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
Contact Us
Find useful contact information for customer services, sales and other departments at our help centre.Learn more
Contact Us
Find useful contact information for customer services, sales and other departments at our help centre.Learn more
PsycLearn® help centre
PsycLearn® Instructor Support
Get expert help with your PsycLearn courses. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Instructor Support help centre.Learn more
PsycLearn® Instructor Support
Get expert help with your PsycLearn courses. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Instructor Support help centre.Learn more
PsycLearn® Student Support
Get expert help with your courses that are using PsycLearn. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Student Support help centre.Learn more
PsycLearn® Student Support
Get expert help with your courses that are using PsycLearn. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Student Support help centre.Learn more
Submit PsycLearn® request
Get assistance from the Acrobatiq technical support team by filling out a short request form so that you can get assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
Submit PsycLearn® request
Get assistance from the Acrobatiq technical support team by filling out a short request form so that you can get assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
PsycLearn® Instructor Support
Get expert help with your PsycLearn courses. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Instructor Support help centre.Learn more
PsycLearn® Instructor Support
Get expert help with your PsycLearn courses. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Instructor Support help centre.Learn more
PsycLearn® Student Support
Get expert help with your courses that are using PsycLearn. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Student Support help centre.Learn more
PsycLearn® Student Support
Get expert help with your courses that are using PsycLearn. Explore support information and articles at the PsycLearn Student Support help centre.Learn more
Submit PsycLearn® request
Get assistance from the Acrobatiq technical support team by filling out a short request form so that you can get assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
Submit PsycLearn® request
Get assistance from the Acrobatiq technical support team by filling out a short request form so that you can get assistance as quickly as possible.Learn more
Other contact information
If you would like to purchase institutional access to content hosted on the Cambridge Aspire website please contact your rep for further assistance.
If you have an enquiry about an order you have placed for a physical or digital textbook please contact us below:
The Americas
✉ customer_services@cambridge.org | +1 845 353 7500
Office opening hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
United Kingdom and the rest of the world
✉ directcs@cambridge.org | +44 (0)1223 326070
Office opening hours: Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Postal addresses
The Americas
Cambridge University Press
One Liberty Plaza
20th Floor
New York, NY 10006
USA
United Kingdom and Rest of World
Cambridge University Press
University Printing House
Shaftesbury Road
Cambridge
CB2 8BS
UK