Cambridge courseware includes an instructor dashboard featuring reports and communication tools you can use to inform your lesson plans. The reports provide a comprehensive view of student engagement and overall class performance, helping to identify learners who are struggling individually.



Within the reports, you can see the percentage of students who have completed each module and the amount of time spent on each learning activity. Report filters can help to rearrange class data and identify students who may be struggling with certain topics. The reports can also be used to analyse specific assessment questions and determine which topics need more clarification.



The messaging tool allows you to communicate with directly with your students from your dashboard. When viewing a report, simply select the students you’d like to contact and send an email with the click of a button. Students also have access to a similar messaging tool within each page of the course content, making it easier for you to help those in need of more personalized guidance.