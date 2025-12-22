Other related products
Our products
Multimedia Fluid Mechanics
The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes remastered content from the original DVD, MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience, with a new interface optimized for web and mobile.Learn more
Multimedia Fluid Mechanics
The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes remastered content from the original DVD, MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience, with a new interface optimized for web and mobile.Learn more
Cambridge Shakespeare
Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press. Features full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources. Available as an online annual lease.Learn more
Cambridge Shakespeare
Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press. Features full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources. Available as an online annual lease.Learn more
Cambridge Advance Online
Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. Designed for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.Learn more
Cambridge Advance Online
Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. Designed for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.Learn more
Multimedia Fluid Mechanics
The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes remastered content from the original DVD, MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience, with a new interface optimized for web and mobile.Learn more
Multimedia Fluid Mechanics
The perfect complement to any Fluid Mechanics course, this online product includes remastered content from the original DVD, MathJax-enabled for the best learning experience, with a new interface optimized for web and mobile.Learn more
Cambridge Shakespeare
Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press. Features full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources. Available as an online annual lease.Learn more
Cambridge Shakespeare
Cambridge Shakespeare hosts a wealth of prize-winning content from Cambridge University Press. Features full text search, integrated playtexts and notes, reference material and related multimedia resources. Available as an online annual lease.Learn more
Cambridge Advance Online
Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. Designed for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.Learn more
Cambridge Advance Online
Cambridge Advance Online is a programme of online short courses from the University of Cambridge. Designed for professionals who want to advance their careers, connect with a network of peer learners, and gain insight from leaders in the field.Learn more
Cambridge Core
With over 1.8 million journal articles and 46,000+ books online, Cambridge Core has been designed to help readers make fast and easy journeys to the vast range of valuable content from Cambridge University Press.Learn more
Cambridge Core
With over 1.8 million journal articles and 46,000+ books online, Cambridge Core has been designed to help readers make fast and easy journeys to the vast range of valuable content from Cambridge University Press.Learn more
APA PsycLearn
Developed by the American Psychological Association, APA PsycLearn immerses students in interactive content to personalise the learning experience and help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more
APA PsycLearn
Developed by the American Psychological Association, APA PsycLearn immerses students in interactive content to personalise the learning experience and help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more
Cambridge Elements
Elements present original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and cover the key topics in disciplines across the arts, humanities and sciences.Learn more
Cambridge Elements
Elements present original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and cover the key topics in disciplines across the arts, humanities and sciences.Learn more
Cambridge Core
With over 1.8 million journal articles and 46,000+ books online, Cambridge Core has been designed to help readers make fast and easy journeys to the vast range of valuable content from Cambridge University Press.Learn more
Cambridge Core
With over 1.8 million journal articles and 46,000+ books online, Cambridge Core has been designed to help readers make fast and easy journeys to the vast range of valuable content from Cambridge University Press.Learn more
APA PsycLearn
Developed by the American Psychological Association, APA PsycLearn immerses students in interactive content to personalise the learning experience and help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more
APA PsycLearn
Developed by the American Psychological Association, APA PsycLearn immerses students in interactive content to personalise the learning experience and help students better achieve learning outcomes in psychology.Learn more
Cambridge Elements
Elements present original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and cover the key topics in disciplines across the arts, humanities and sciences.Learn more
Cambridge Elements
Elements present original, concise, authoritative, and peer-reviewed scholarly and scientific research, organised into focused series edited by leading scholars, and cover the key topics in disciplines across the arts, humanities and sciences.Learn more
Orlando
A resource on women's writing in the British Isles, offering a wealth of biographical and critical information on more than 1400 authors. Author entries are complemented by accounts of the societal contexts of literary production and reception.Learn more
Orlando
A resource on women's writing in the British Isles, offering a wealth of biographical and critical information on more than 1400 authors. Author entries are complemented by accounts of the societal contexts of literary production and reception.Learn more
Stahl Online
Stahl Online is a one-stop shop, covering everything a mental health professional or teacher will ever need to know about neuropsychopharmacology. Regularly updated, Stahl Online provides full access to the entire portfolio of books by Dr Stahl.Learn more
Stahl Online
Stahl Online is a one-stop shop, covering everything a mental health professional or teacher will ever need to know about neuropsychopharmacology. Regularly updated, Stahl Online provides full access to the entire portfolio of books by Dr Stahl.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral eReader
Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral eReader
Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.Learn more
Orlando
A resource on women's writing in the British Isles, offering a wealth of biographical and critical information on more than 1400 authors. Author entries are complemented by accounts of the societal contexts of literary production and reception.Learn more
Orlando
A resource on women's writing in the British Isles, offering a wealth of biographical and critical information on more than 1400 authors. Author entries are complemented by accounts of the societal contexts of literary production and reception.Learn more
Stahl Online
Stahl Online is a one-stop shop, covering everything a mental health professional or teacher will ever need to know about neuropsychopharmacology. Regularly updated, Stahl Online provides full access to the entire portfolio of books by Dr Stahl.Learn more
Stahl Online
Stahl Online is a one-stop shop, covering everything a mental health professional or teacher will ever need to know about neuropsychopharmacology. Regularly updated, Stahl Online provides full access to the entire portfolio of books by Dr Stahl.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral eReader
Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.Learn more
Cambridge Spiral eReader
Find out about the Cambridge Spiral eReader that allows you to read our eTextbooks online and offline.Learn more