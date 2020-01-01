Skip to main content Accessibility help
Cambridge courseware for institutions

When you partner with us to create a digital course solution, we make it easy to design, develop and deliver courses fit for your institution. Built with our advanced adaptive learning technology, your custom courseware can help faculty improve student learning outcomes and reach institutional goals.

Help more students succeed

Give instructors the digital course tools they need to teach their best in today’s constantly changing environment. Our adaptive learning platform integrates seamlessly with your LMS to save instructors time and uses an intelligent algorithm to provide learners with individual support every step of the way.

We can help you transform your institution’s course delivery and improve results, whether you are looking to:

Course design process

While every project is uniquely tailored to an institution’s goals, the steps we take together as we create your course follow this path:

Some of our partners

We partner with leading institutions and organizations around the world to help instructors and learners reach their potential.

