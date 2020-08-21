This user guide provides students, instructors and librarians with step-by-step information on using the site. This guide is also available with screenshots as a PDF.

Further information on using our ereader, including information on features such as annotations, bookmarking and searching is available here. You can also view a video demonstrating the ereader by clicking here.

Frequently asked questions about our ereader component are available on this page.

Further information on our offline reading applications, including links to download them and system requirements is available on this page.

Setting up Your Account

You can watch this video which summarises how to create your account.

If you already have a Cambridge Core account, you can use the same email address and password details to log into the Higher Education site. Have you forgotten your login details? Visit this page for information about whom to contact next.

If you don’t have a Cambridge Core account, you can set up an account by selecting the Register button on the top right of the Higher Education homepage. You will then be redirected to the Cambridge Core website to fill out our short form asking for your name, email address, organisation and country. You will also be asked to create a secure password.

Once you have registered, you will receive a verification email from us. Please follow the instructions in this email. If you do not receive your verification email, please check your junk email folder. If you are sure that you haven’t received a verification email, please double-check that you have entered your email address correctly on the registration form. If you are still having problems setting up an account, please visit the Help page on Cambridge Core for information about whom to contact next.

Key Functionality

You can watch this video which summarises how to use the search functionality.

To perform a search, enter your terms in the search box, and click the magnifying glass icon to view your results.

To see a selection of our latest textbooks and a list of subjects that we publish, scroll down the homepage.

Alternatively, if you want to browse a particular subject area, you can click on the Subjects link on top of the page.

On the subject page you can see any available sub-subjects as well as view relevant titles.

You can refine your search by selecting the parameters located on the left side of the search results page. By default, the results are sorted by relevance to the terms you used in your search, but you can sort your search results by course level, author’s name, and date of publication, using the drop down menu on the top right of the page. This page also lets you see the content that you can access. If your librarian has enabled the Recommend to Librarian feature, then you can recommend a title to them in this way.

By clicking on a specific book you will be taken to its landing page. Here, you can find information about the book (e.g. table of contents, author details, reviews, prices and ISBN as well as any relevant metrics). You can also preview a sample of any books that have the “Look Inside” feature. The landing page also enables you to buy the print book from our academic website, cite the book and, if you have access, read the book online.

Offline Reading

Offline reading is available for you to store up to 20 books that your institution has access to on a computer or mobile device. These books will be available to read, annotate and add bookmarks to whether you are connected to the internet or not so you can take your textbooks wherever you go.

The currently available applications, links to download and system requirements are available on this page

Adding books to your offline reading bookshelf

Before you try to log in to one of the offline reading applications you need to add a book to your offline reading list. You can do this by clicking on the ‘Add to offline bookshelf’ button on the book page. Once this is done you will receive a message to confirm it has been added. You can repeat this process for up to 20 books.

Removing books from your offline reading bookshelf

When you no longer need a book to be offline you can remove it from the book page on the Higher Education from Cambridge University Press website by selecting the ‘Remove from offline bookshelf’ button.

You can also see your offline bookshelf in ‘My Account’ at the top right of the website. In the offline bookshelf area you can remove titles from your offline bookshelf individually or in bulk.

Downloading books in applications

When you open the Cambridge Spiral application you can see your bookshelf with titles you have recently read online and those you have added to your offline book list. To download a book, select the circle in the middle of the book cover.

Citations

Export citation functionality is conveniently located on multiple pages throughout Higher Education from Cambridge University Press.

To export citations, check the box next to the content you wish to obtain the citation for and choose ‘Export Citation’ (you can select more than one book at a time). From the citation tool pop up you can change the citation style by using the ‘change selected format’ button. You can copy and paste, or download the citation, or export to various citation tools.

Watch this video to see how citations work.

Bookmarks

You must be logged in to use this feature. To bookmark content check the box next to the book you wish to add to your bookmarks. If you are on a search page, tick all items you wish to bookmark, then click 'Add to bookmark'. You can also click on ‘Add to bookmark’ if you are on a book page to add a single book.

Watch this video to see how bookmarking works.

Examination Copies

You can watch a video that summarises how can request an examination copy here.

If you are a lecturer or instructor, you can also request an examination copy of a book from its landing page once you have created an account and logged in.

You can see all your requested examination copies and their status in My Account. Once you have an account, you will be able to see all your requested examination copies and the status of each request.

Information for Students, Instructors and Librarians

Specific information for students, instructors, and librarians is available from the drop down menus on top of the homepage. Each link provides relevant FAQs and contact details as well as tailored content such as links to textbook catalogues and information on topics including leasing models and our panels.

More information

You can find more information about accessibility, publishing, and links to our social media channels in the footer block located at the bottom of every page.