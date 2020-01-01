Accessing online content

To read books online on the Higher Education website, you will need to create a user account and log in, which you can do by following the links on the site’s registration page.

You will still have access to textbook content via your institution, and you should contact your library or library services for more information on how to access that content directly.

Buying books from the Higher Education website

At this point in the launch of the new Higher Education website, we do not currently have e-Commerce available when purchasing individual print or e-textbooks.

To buy our textbooks please follow the link below

I want to buy a print book or an eBook for myself

E-commerce is not yet live on the new site, please visit our Academic Books website.