Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Subjects
> Aerodynamics for Engineers

Aerodynamics for Engineers

Authors

John J. Bertin
, US Air Force Academy,
Russell M. Cummings
, US Air Force Academy
Published 2025

Description

Revised and expanded to reflect cutting-edge innovation in aerodynamics, and packed with new features to support learning, the seventh edition of this classic textbook introduces the fundamentals of aerodynamics using clear explanations and real-world examples. Structured around clear learning objectives, this is the ideal textbook for undergraduate students in aerospace engineering, and for graduate students and professional engineers seeking a readable and accessible reference. Over 10 new Aerodynamics Computation boxes that bring students up to speed on modern computational approaches…

  • Get access
  • Add bookmark
  • Cite
  • Share
Resources available Unlock the full potential of this textbook with additional resources. There are free resources and Instructor restricted resources available for this textbook. Explore resources

Key features

  • Introduces modern simulation approaches using Open Source software, such as OpenVSP and XFOIL, as well as commercial packages such as Matlab
  • Includes new individual or team projects in each chapter, often involving software, fostering hands-on student learning, and group collaboration
  • Merges previous US and International editions, allowing instructors to choose the unit system that best suits their needs
  • New Aerodynamics Computation boxes, introducing students to how modern computational tools are used for aerodynamic analysis
  • Includes additional Aerodynamics Concept boxes, motivating students by showing theoretical concepts applied to modern aircraft projects
  • New references in each chapter that present modern aerodynamic concepts

Keywords

About the book

Access options

Review the options below to login to check your access.

Purchase options

There are no purchase options available for this title.

Have an access code?

To redeem an access code, please log in with your personal login.

Log in

If you believe you should have access to this content, please contact your institutional librarian or consult our FAQ page for further information about accessing our content.

Also available to purchase from these educational ebook suppliers

Back to university promotion

Promo (large)

Back to university promotion

Find out more about our back to university promotion.

Promo banner (small)