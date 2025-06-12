Aerodynamics for Engineers

Description

Revised and expanded to reflect cutting-edge innovation in aerodynamics, and packed with new features to support learning, the seventh edition of this classic textbook introduces the fundamentals of aerodynamics using clear explanations and real-world examples. Structured around clear learning objectives, this is the ideal textbook for undergraduate students in aerospace engineering, and for graduate students and professional engineers seeking a readable and accessible reference. Over 10 new Aerodynamics Computation boxes that bring students up to speed on modern computational approaches…