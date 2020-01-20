From Islamists to Muslim Democrats: The Case of Tunisia’s Ennahda

Allport , Gordon . 1954 . The Nature of Prejudice . New York : Perseus Books .

Atkinson , Carol . 2010 . “ Does Soft Power Matter? A Comparative Analysis of Student Exchange Programs 1980–2006 .” Foreign Policy Analysis 6 : 1 –22.

Batista , Catia , and Vicente , Pedro C. . 2011 . “ Do Migrants Improve Governance at Home? Evidence from a Voting Experiment .” The World Bank Economic Review 25 ( 1 ): 77 –104.

Berman , Chantal E. , and Nugent , Elizabeth R. . 2015 . “ Defining Political Choices: Tunisia’s Second Democratic Elections from the Ground Up .” Brookings Institution Analysis Paper 38 : 1 –28.

Berman , Sheri . 2008 . “ Taming Extremist Parties: Lessons from Europe .” Journal of Democracy 19 ( 1 ): 5 –18.

Bhargava , Rajeev . 1998 . Secularism and Its Critics . Oxford : Oxford University Press .

Boughzala , Mongi , and Hamdi , Mohamed Tlili . 2014 . “ Promoting Inclusive Growth in Arab Countries: Rural and Regional Development and Inequality in Tunisia .” Brookings Global Economy and Development , Working Paper No. 71.

Broockman , David , and Kalla , Joshua . 2016 . “ Durably Reducing Transphobia: A Field Experiment on Door-to-Door Canvassing .” Science 352 ( 6282 ): 220 –4.

Browers , Michelle L. 2009 . Political Ideology in the Arab World: Accommodation and Transformation . Cambridge University Press .

Brown , Nathan . 2012 . When Victory Is Not an Option: Islamist Movements in Arab Politics . Ithaca, NY : Cornell University Press .

Brownlee , Jason , Masoud , Tarek , and Reynolds , Andrew . 2015 . The Arab Spring: Pathways of Repression and Reform . Oxford : Oxford University Press .

Careja , Romana , and Emmenegger , Patrick . 2012 . “ Making Democratic Citizens: The Effects of Migration Experience on Political Attitudes in Central and Eastern Europe .” Comparative Political Studies 45 ( 7 ): 875 –902.

Casanova , Jose . 1994 . Public Religions in the Modern World . Chicago : University of Chicago Press .

Cavatorta , Francesco , and Merone , Fabio . 2013 . “ Moderation through Exclusion? The Journey of the Tunisian Ennahda from Fundamentalist to Conservative Party .” Democratization 20 ( 5 ): 857 –75.

Chauvet , Lisa , Gubert , Flore , and Mesple-Somps , Sandrine . 2016 . “ Do migrants Adopt New Political Attitudes from Abroad? Evidence Using a Multi-Sited Exit-Poll Survey during the 2013 Malian Elections .” Comparative Migration Studies 4 ( 19 ): 1 –31.

Chauvet , Lisa , and Mercier , Marion . 2014 . “ Do return Migrants transfer Political Norms to their Origin Country? Evidence from Mali .” Journal of Comparative Economics 42 ( 3 ): 630 –51.

Clark , Janine A. 2006 . “ The Conditions of Islamist Moderation: Unpacking Cross-Ideological Cooperation in Jordan .” International Journal of Middle East Studies 38 ( 4 ): 539 –60.

Dana , Karam . 2017 . “ Anti-Western Feelings in the Arab World and the Role of Exposure to the West: Rethinking Connections through Public Opinion .” Territory, Politics, Governance : 1 –20.

Docquier , Frederic , Lodigiani , Elisabetta , Rapoport , Hillel , and Schiff , Maurice . 2016 . “ Emigration and Democracy .” Journal of Development Economics 120 : 209 –23.

Downs , Anthony . 1957 . An Economic Theory of Democracy . New York : Harper and Lee .

El-Ghobashy , Mona . 2005 . “ The Metamorphosis of the Egyptian Muslim Brothers .” International Journal of Middle East Studies 37 : 373 –95.

Filali-Ansary , Abdou . 2016 . “ Tunisia: Ennahda’s New Course .” Journal of Democracy 27 ( 4 ): 99 –109.

Gelman , Andrew . 2008 . “ Scaling Regression Inputs by Dividing by two Standard Deviations .” Statistics in Medicine 27 : 2865 –73.

Gift , Thomas , and Krcmaric , Daniel . 2017 . “ Who Democratizes? Western-educated Leaders and Regime Transitions .” Journal of Conflict Resolution . 61 ( 3 ): 671 – 701 .

Hamid , Shadi . 2014 . Temptations of Power: Islamists and Illiberal Democracy in a New Middle East . Oxford University Press .

Hartshorn , Ian M. , and Yadav , Stacey Philbrick . 2018 . “ (Re)Constituting Community: Takfir and Institutional Design in Tunisia and Yemen .” Terrorism and Political Violence . FirstView.

Huang , Haifeng . 2015 . “ International Knowledge and Domestic Evaluations in a Changing Society: The Case of China .” American Political Science Review 109 ( 3 ): 613 –34.

Imai , Kosuke , Lo , James , and Olmsted , Jonathan . 2016 . “ Fast Estimation of Ideal Points with Massive Data .” American Political Science Review 110 ( 4 ): 631 –56.

Kalyvas , Stathis . 1996 . The Rise of Christian Democracy in Europe . Ithaca, NY : Cornell University Press .

Kalyvas , Stathis N. , and van Kersbergen , Kees . 2010 . “ Christian Democracy .” Annual Review of Political Science 13 : 183 –209.

Karakaya , Suveyda , and Yildirim , A. Kadir . 2013 . “ Islamist Moderation in Perspective: Comparative Analysis of the Moderation of Islamist and Western Communist Parties .” Democratization 20 ( 7 ): 1322 –49.

Karakoc , Ekrem , Kose , Talha , and Ozcan , Mesut . 2017 . “ Emigration and the Diffusion of Political Salafism: Religious Remittances and Support for Salafi Parties in Egypt during the Arab Spring .” Party Politics 23 ( 6 ): 731 –45.

Künkler , Mirjam , and Tezcur , Günes Murat . 2018 . “ Reconsidering Islamist Moderation: Why It Matters Whether Parties Are Mainstream or Niche Parties .” Working Paper.

Kuru , Ahmet T. 2009 . Secularism and State Policies toward Religion: The United States, France, and Turkey . Cambridge University Press .

Levitsky , Steven , and Way , Lucan A. . 2010 . Competitive Authoritarianism: Hybrid Regimes after the Cold War . Cambridge, UK : Cambridge University Press .

Marks , Monica L. 2014 . “ Convince, Coerce, or Compromise? Ennahda’s Approach to Tunisia’s Constitution .” Brookings Doha Center Analysis . Paper 10.

McCarthy , Rory . 2015 . “ Protecting the Sacred: Tunisia’s Islamist Movement Ennahdha and the Challenge of Free Speech .” British Journal of Middle Eastern Studies 42 ( 4 ): 447 –64.

Mo , Cecilia Hyunjung , and Conn , Katharine M. . 2018 . “ When Do the Advantaged See the Disadvantages of Others? A Quasi-Experimental Study of National Service .” American Political Science Review 112 ( 4 ): 721 –41.

Netterstrom , Kasper Ly . 2015 . “ The Islamists’ Compromise in Tunisia .” Journal of Democracy 26 ( 4 ): 110 –24.

Nugent , Elizabeth . 2017 . “ The Political Psychology of Repression and Polarization in Authoritarian Regimes .” Ph.D. thesis. Princeton University .

Panebianco , Angelo . 1988 . Political Parties: Organization and Power . Cambridge, UK : Cambridge University Press .

Pérez-Armendáriz , Clarisa , and Crow , David . 2010 . “ Do Migrants Remit Democracy? International Migration, Political Beliefs, and Behavior in Mexico .” Comparative Political Studies 43 ( 1 ): 119 –48.

Pettigrew , Thomas F. , and Tropp , Linda R. . 2006 . “ A Meta-Analytic Test of Intergroup Contact Theory .” Journal of Personality and Social Psychology 90 ( 5 ): 751 –83.

Philpott , Daniel . 2007 . “ Explaining The Political Ambivalence of Religion .” American Political Science Review 101 ( 3 ): 505 –25.

Poole , Keith , Lewis , Jeffrey , Lo , James , and Carroll , Royce . 2011 . “ Scaling Roll Call Votes with Wnominate in R .” Journal of Statistical Software 42 ( 14 ): 1 –21.

Przeworski , Adam , and Sprague , John . 1986 . Paper Stones: A History of Electoral Socialism . Chicago : University of Chicago Press .

Schwedler , Jillian . 2006 . Faith in Moderation: Islamist Parties in Jordan and Yemen . Cambridge, UK : Cambridge University Press .

Schwedler , Jillian . 2011 . “ Can Islamists Become Moderates? Rethinking the Inclusion-Moderation Hypothesis .” World Politics 63 ( 2 ): 347 –76.

Schwedler , Jillian . 2013 . “ Islamists in Power? Inclusion, Moderation, and the Arab Uprisings .” Middle East Development Journal 5 ( 1 ): 1350006 .

Seawright , Jason , and Gerring , John . 2008 . “ Case Selection Techniques in Case Study Research .” Political Research Quarterly 61 ( 2 ): 294 –308.

Simonovitz , Gabor , Kezdi , Gabor , and Kardos , Peter . 2018 . “ Seeing the World Through the Other’s Eye: An Online Intervention Reducing Ethnic Prejudice .” American Political Science Review 112 ( 1 ): 186 –93.

Spilimbergo , Antonio . 2009 . “ Democracy and Foreign Education .” The American Economic Review 99 ( 1 ): 528 –43.

Stepan , Alfred . 2000 . “ Democracy, Religion, and the ‘Twin Tolerations’ .” Journal of Democracy 11 ( 4 ): 37 –57.

Tamimi , Azzam S. 2001 . Rachid Ghannouchi: A Democrat within Islamism . Oxford : Oxford University Press .

Tepe , Sultan . 2012 . “ Moderation of Religious Parties: Electoral Constraints, Ideological Commitments, and the Democratic Capacities of Religious Parties in Israel and Turkey .” Political Research Quarterly 65 ( 3 ): 467 –85.

Wickham , Carrie . 2004 . “ The Path to Moderation: Strategy and Learning in the Formation of Egypt’s Wasat Party .” Comparative Politics 36 ( 2 ): 205 –28.