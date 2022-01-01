Please note: This page is still under construction and may be subject to changes
About this Series
The past decade has seen enormous growth in both activity and research on improvement in healthcare. This series offers a comprehensive and authoritative set of overviews of the different improvement approaches available, exploring the thinking behind them, examining evidence for each approach, and identifying areas of debate.
Be the first to hear when new Elements in the series and other related publications are released
Interdisciplinary Areas of Interest
• Health services research
• Evidence-based healthcare
• Evaluation
• Social science
• Law
• Ethics
• Engineering
• Medicine
• Nursing
• Allied health professionals
Key Areas of Interest
• Healthcare
• Improvement
• Quality
• Patient safety
• Staff experience