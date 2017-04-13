Skip to main content Accessibility help
The Origins of the First World War

Authors

William Mulligan
, University College Dublin
Published 2017

Description

A second edition of this leading introduction to the origins of the First World War and the pre-war international system. William Mulligan shows how the war was a far from inevitable outcome of international politics in the early twentieth century and suggests instead that there were powerful forces operating in favour of the maintenance of peace. He discusses key issues ranging from the military, public opinion, economics, diplomacy and geopolitics to relations between the great powers, the role of smaller…

Key features

  • Updated to include an overview of the changing historiography around the origins of the First World War which emerged following the 100th anniversary
  • Discusses often-overlooked themes such as public opinion and economic issues
  • Provides a platform for further research by taking a global view of the subject, utilising the most recent material and literature from England, Germany and France

About the book

