Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.
Home
> Tips on Flipping the Classroom
Form Splash

Tips on Flipping the Classroom

Please fill in this form to download our guide on flipping the classroom and using active learning in your courses.

The practice of "flipping the classroom," or having students participate in the discovery phase of learning outside of class and using class time for interactive activities or discussions, is becoming even more popular.

Discover some of the tips to keep in mind whether you're just starting to explore the concept of flipping the classroom or have already tested it out with your students.