Skip to main content Accessibility help
Internet Explorer 11 is being discontinued by Microsoft in August 2021. If you have difficulties viewing the site on Internet Explorer 11 we recommend using a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Apple Safari or Mozilla Firefox.

Online ordering is currently unavailable due to technical issues. We apologise for any delays responding to customers while we resolve this. For further updates please visit our website: https://www.cambridge.org/news-and-insights/technical-incident . Due to planned maintenance there will be periods of time where the website may be unavailable. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Home
> Ereader Experience Comparison

Ereader Experience Comparison

Textbooks on Higher Education from Cambridge University Press are available in read-only and full experiences. Both experiences grant access to the full textbook, but there are some key differences.

The read-only experience does not require a personal user account, but as a result you will not be able to take advantage of features such as bookmarking, annotating and printing.

The full experience contains the ability to use these enhanced study tools, but because of the personalisation offered by these features, you will need to be logged in to a personal user account in order to use them. Please log in or register for a user account to access these features.

Due to limitations of our mobile and tablet apps, the read-only experience is currently only available on desktop devices.

The table below displays a comparison between the two experiences.

Functionality Read-only Full
Read the full textbook
Text-to-speech
Save your reading progress
Add annotations
Export annotations to PDF
Group annotations
Add bookmarks
Highlight text
Add web links
Adjustable scrolling speed
Print up to 20% of the textbook
Copy up to 20% of the textbook
Offline reading on desktop or mobile
About Contact and help Publish with us Accessibility Legal notices
Join us online
For research journals and books visit Cambridge Core [Opens in a new window]
© Cambridge University Press 2024