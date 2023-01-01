Over 1000 Cambridge Textbooks are available on an unlimited concurrent user basis, meaning there are no arbitrary limits or controls on usage across your institution.
Titles are available on a flexible annual lease structure, so you can provide access on a title-by-title basis.
If you prefer a customized collection, we can match titles against your institution's reading list (if applicable). We also offer reduced pricing for bundles of more than 5 textbooks.
You may also lease our preset collections, all of which offer a reduced price per title.
Key leasing features
- Unlimited concurrent users
- Annual access provided on either a title-by-title basis or by collection
Library eCollections
Contact my rep
Contact your sales representative by using the drop-down options. Your browser may autofill these options based on your location. If no sales representative matches your specific location, you will be directed to contact the regional sales team.
asteriskIndicates mandatory fields