Finite Element Method for Solids and Structures

A Concise Approach
Sung Lee, University of Maryland, College Park, Peter W. Chung, University of Maryland, College Park
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: May 2021
Hardback ISBN: 9781108497091
Expected hardback publication date: May 2021
An Introduction to Abstract Algebra

John Lawrence, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Frank Zorzitto, University of Waterloo, Ontario
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: May 2021
Turpin and Tomkins' British Government and the Constitution

Turpin and Tomkins' British Government and the Constitution

Text and Materials
8th edition
Alison L. Young, University of Cambridge
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: February 2021
Paperback ISBN: 9781108707381
Expected paperback publication date: February 2021
Understanding Process Dynamics and Control

Costas Kravaris, Texas A & M University, Ioannis K. Kookos, University of Patras, Greece
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: February 2021
Hardback ISBN: 9781107035584
Expected hardback publication date: January 2021
Marketing Research Methods

Marketing Research Methods

Quantitative and Qualitative Approaches
Mercedes Esteban-Bravo, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, Jose M. Vidal-Sanz, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: January 2021
Hardback ISBN: 9781108834988
Expected hardback publication date: January 2021
Paperback ISBN: 9781108792691
Expected paperback publication date: January 2021
Advanced Mechanics of Solids

Analytical and Numerical Solutions with MATLAB®
Lester W. Schmerr Jr., Iowa State University
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: January 2021
Hardback ISBN: 9781108843317
Expected hardback publication date: February 2021
The Roman Republic to 49 BCE

Using Coins as Sources
Liv Mariah Yarrow, Brooklyn College, City University of New York
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: December 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781107013735
Expected hardback publication date: December 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781107654709
Expected paperback publication date: December 2020
The Cambridge Introduction to Narrative

3rd edition
H. Porter Abbott, University of Santa Barbara
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: December 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108830782
Expected hardback publication date: November 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108823357
Expected paperback publication date: November 2020
Modern Classical Mechanics

Modern Classical Mechanics

T. M. Helliwell, Harvey Mudd College, California, V. V. Sahakian, Harvey Mudd College, California
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: November 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108834971
Expected hardback publication date: November 2020
Digital Signal Processing

Digital Signal Processing

Principles and Applications
Thomas Holton, San Francisco State University
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: November 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108418447
Expected hardback publication date: February 2021
Introduction to Clinical Psychology

Introduction to Clinical Psychology

Bridging Science and Practice
9th edition
Douglas A. Bernstein, University of South Florida, Bethany A. Teachman, University of Virginia, Bunmi O. Olatunji, Vanderbilt University, Tennessee, Scott O. Lilienfeld, Emory University, Atlanta
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: October 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108484374
Expected hardback publication date: November 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108735797
Expected paperback publication date: November 2020
World War One

World War One

The Global Revolution
2nd edition
Lawrence Sondhaus, University of Indianapolis
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: October 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108496193
Expected hardback publication date: November 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108791632
Expected paperback publication date: November 2020
Learning and Memory

Learning and Memory

2nd edition
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: October 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108428613
Expected hardback publication date: October 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108450737
Expected paperback publication date: October 2020
Game Theory

Game Theory

2nd edition
Michael Maschler, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Eilon Solan, Tel-Aviv University, Shmuel Zamir, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Expected online publication date: October 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108493451
Hardback publication date: 25 June 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108825146
Paperback publication date: 25 June 2020
Modern Quantum Mechanics

Modern Quantum Mechanics

3rd edition
J. J. Sakurai, Jim Napolitano, Temple University, Philadelphia
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: September 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108473224
Expected hardback publication date: September 2020
Crime, Deviance and Society

Crime, Deviance and Society

An Introduction to Sociological Criminology
Ana Rodas, Western Sydney University, Melanie Simpson, NSW Department of Justice, Paddy Rawlinson, Western Sydney University, Ronald Kramer, University of Auckland, Emma Ryan, Deakin University, Victoria, Emmeline Taylor, City University London, Reece Walters, Deakin University, Victoria, Alan Beckley, Western Sydney University, Chris Cunneen, University of Technology, Sydney, Ashlee Gore, Western Sydney University, Amanda Porter, University of Melbourne, Scott Poynting, Western Sydney University, Emma Russell, La Trobe University, Victoria
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: September 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108430302
Expected paperback publication date: November 2020
International Organizations

International Organizations

Politics, Law, Practice
4th edition
Ian Hurd, Northwestern University, Illinois
Expected online publication date: September 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108840583
Hardback publication date: 06 August 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108814317
Paperback publication date: 06 August 2020
Gravity's Fatal Attraction

Gravity's Fatal Attraction

Black Holes in the Universe
3rd edition
Mitchell Begelman, University of Colorado Boulder, Martin Rees, University of Cambridge
Coming soon
Expected online publication date: September 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108819053
Expected paperback publication date: November 2020
Governance and Politics in the Post-Crisis European Union

Governance and Politics in the Post-Crisis European Union

Edited by Ramona Coman, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Amandine Crespy, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Vivien A. Schmidt, Boston University
Expected online publication date: August 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781108482264
Hardback publication date: 27 August 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781108711777
Paperback publication date: 27 August 2020
Regression and Other Stories

Regression and Other Stories

Andrew Gelman, Columbia University, New York, Jennifer Hill, New York University, Aki Vehtari, Aalto University, Finland
Expected online publication date: July 2020
Hardback ISBN: 9781107023987
Hardback publication date: 23 July 2020
Paperback ISBN: 9781107676510
Paperback publication date: 23 July 2020
