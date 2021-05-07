Edited by , Université Libre de Bruxelles , , Université Libre de Bruxelles , , Boston University

Expected online publication date: August 2020

Hardback publication date: 27 August 2020 Hardback ISBN: 9781108482264

Paperback publication date: 27 August 2020 Paperback ISBN: 9781108711777

Get access Request examination copy Export citation

Textbook